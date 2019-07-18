Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The mosque was found in the Israeli Bedouin town of Rahat in the Negev desert

One of the world's earliest known mosques, built around 1,200 years ago, has been discovered by archaeologists in Israel's Negev Desert.

The remains, dating from the 7th or 8th century, were found in the Bedouin town of Rahat.

Israel's Antiquities Authority (IAA) says the mosque was unearthed during building work in the area.

Image copyright Israel's Antiquities Authority Image caption The mosque was found during building work

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Muslims pray at the newly discovered remains

It is the first known mosque from this period in the area, rivalling the age of those found in Mecca and Jerusalem, the IAA said.

Excavation directors Jon Seligman and Shahar Zur said the mosque would be "a rare discovery anywhere in the world".

Researchers believe the mosque's congregation were likely to have been local farmers.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shahar Tzur of Israel's Antiquities Authority gives details of the find

The building was open-air, rectangular-shaped and had a "Mihrab" - or a prayer niche - facing south toward Mecca, Islam's holiest city.

"These features are evidence for the purpose for which this building was used, many hundred years ago," said Mr Seligman.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Yaser Alamor of Israel's Antiquities Authority displays a stone retrieved from the mosque

It is one of the first mosques constructed after the arrival of Islam in Israel, when the Arabs conquered in 636, according to Gideon Avni, an expert on early Islamic history.

"The discovery of the village and the mosque in its vicinity are a significant contribution to the study of the history of the country during this turbulent period," he said.

