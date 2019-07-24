Middle East

Jordan unveils underwater museum of military vehicles

  • 24 July 2019
A tank lies on the seabed of the Red Sea off the coast of the southern port city of Aqaba Image copyright AFP
Image caption Ninteen decommissioned pieces of military hardware have been submerged at depths of up to 92ft (28m)

Jordan has unveiled its first underwater military museum off the coast of Aqaba.

At a ceremony on Wednesday, the kingdom sank several military vehicles, including tanks, troop carriers and a helicopter.

The vehicles, imitating a battle formation, have been stationed at a coral reef in the Red Sea.

Local authorities said the display offers a "new type" of museum experience for visiting tourists.

Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) added that it would combine "sports, environment and exhibits".

A body of a military helicopter, donated by the Jordanian Royal Air Force, is prepared to be submerged in the Red Sea off Aqaba Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A military helicopter, donated by the Jordanian Royal Air Force, was one of several military vehicles submerged at the ceremony
Jordanian Armed Forces armoured vehicle lies on the seabed of the Red Sea off the coast of the southern port city of Aqaba Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Aqaba's Special Economic Zone Authority told Jordan Times that all hazardous materials were removed before the vehicles were submerged
Jordanian Armed Forces' armoured vehicle lies on the seabed of the Red Sea off the coast of the southern port city of Aqaba Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The museum will be accessible to snorkelers, scuba divers and tourists using glass-floored boats
Divers get out of the water after the submerging of military vehicles in the Red Sea off Aqaba Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Coral reefs in the northern Red Sea are a popular destination for divers and other tourists

