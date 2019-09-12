Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There were protests in Ramallah following Israa Ghrayeb's death

Relatives of a Palestinian woman whose death was labelled an honour killing by activists have been charged with her murder.

Israa Ghrayeb, 21, was beaten to death by three relatives, the West Bank's chief prosecutor alleges.

She suffered "severe respiratory failure" due to complications from injuries caused by "torture and abuse" and died in hospital on 22 August.

The family of Ms Ghrayeb say that she had a stroke before her death.

Attorney General Akram al-Khatib said Ms Ghrayeb was admitted to hospital earlier in August with multiple injuries. However, police were not informed at the time.

But he ruled out honour killing as a motive, according to Associated Press.

Local media reported that Ms Ghrayeb was killed by relatives after posting an image to Instagram showing her with a potential suitor.

But some reports suggest the family had in fact agreed to her meeting the man.

Following her death, there were protests outside the office of Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh in Ramallah. Protesters called for better protection for women and held banners that read "No to violence."

There were similar protests in Beit Sahour, Ms Ghrayeb's home town.

Ammar Dweik, director general of the Independent Commission for Human Rights demanded a full investigation into the case.

According to The Women's Centre for Legal Aid and Counselling, there were 23 instances of femicide last year and 18 so far this year. Femicide is the killing of women on account of her gender.