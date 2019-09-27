Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Stena Impero was initially accused of breaking "international maritime rules"

A British-flagged oil tanker is preparing to leave Iran after more than two months in custody.

The Stena Impero's Swedish owner, Stena Bulk, confirmed to the BBC on Friday that it was preparing to leave the Bandar Abbas port.

The vessel was seized by Iranian troops in the Strait of Hormuz in July. They accused it of breaking maritime rules.

A detention order against it was lifted earlier this week, but officials said an investigation into it was ongoing.

The seizure came two weeks after an Iranian tanker was held off Gibraltar with the help of the Royal Marines. That ship was suspected of violating EU sanctions on Syria, but was released in August.

Earlier this month, Iran released seven "non-essential" members of the Stena Impero's crew on humanitarian grounds.

Sixteen crew members - 13 Indians, two Russians and one Filipino - are thought to still be on board.

Further information about the tanker's release, amid reports that tracking data shows it is already moving, has not yet been confirmed.