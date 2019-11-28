Image copyright EPA Image caption UAE and Saudi forces are in a coalition against Houthi rebels

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has announced it is repatriating 128 rebels from Saudi Arabia to Yemen.

It comes two days after the Saudi-led coalition fighting the rebels said they would release 200 Houthi prisoners and allow medical cases to be flown out of Yemen's rebel-held capital.

Sanaa's airport has been closed for years amidst Yemen's ongoing civil war.

At least 7,000 people have died since the conflict began in 2015.

In March of that year, Iran-supported Houthi rebels seized much of the west of Yemen and ousted President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi. Saudi Arabia and eight other mostly Sunni Muslim Arab states began an air campaign soon after aimed at restoring Mr Hadi's government.

In a tweet, ICRC Yemen welcomed the repatriation of detainees, adding it was "pleased to see humanitarian considerations taken into account".

We welcome this initiative and we are pleased to see humanitarian considerations taken into account for the sake of the families waiting for their loved ones to return home. — ICRC Yemen (@ICRC_ye) November 28, 2019 Report

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths has also backed Thursday's repatriation.

His office tweeted that he thanked the Gulf Kingdom for releasing the detainees and for "the opening of San'a airport for mercy flights that would allow Yemenis to receive much-needed medical treatment abroad".

It remains unclear if the 128 repatriated prisoners are among the 200 Houthi rebels the Saudis announced would be released on Tuesday.

Houthi rebels unilaterally released 290 detainees in September. A prisoner swap was part of a UN agreement brokered between warring parties in Sweden last December.

Yemeni detainees hug relatives after being released by Houthis in Sanaa

Fighting in Yemen has caused the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

About four-fifths of the population - 24 million people - are in need of humanitarian assistance or protection, including 10 million who rely on food aid to survive.

But recent reports suggest peace efforts are gathering pace. A senior Saudi official told Reuters earlier this month that the country had had an "open channel" with the Houthis since 2016.

"We are continuing these communications to support peace in Yemen," he said.