US and Iranian men released in 'prisoner swap'

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Xiyue Wang (centre) with his wife and son

A Chinese-American man detained in Iran and later charged for spying is to be freed in an apparent exchange for the release of an Iranian scientist held by the US.

Xiyue Wang was jailed in Iran in 2016 for "collaborating with foreign governments."

Massoud Soleimani, a stem cell expert, was arrested at Chicago airport last year.

He was accused of attempting to export biological materials to Iran.

Both deny the charges.

"Glad that Professor Massoud Soleimani and Mr Xiyue Wang will be joining their families shortly," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

More details soon.