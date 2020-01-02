Image copyright AFP Image caption The school in Sarmin was being used to shelter people displaced by a government offensive

Syrian government artillery fire killed nine people, including five children, in opposition-held Idlib province on Wednesday, first responders say.

Sixteen others were injured when cluster munitions hit a school in Sarmin which was sheltering displaced people, according to the White Helmets.

It came as pro-government forces continued an offensive to the south.

Idlib is the last major region still held by rebel fighters and jihadists opposed to President Bashar al-Assad.

The United Nations says the hostilities are having devastating consequences for the three million people living there, of whom 76% are women and children.

A ceasefire halted a government assault on Idlib in August that had reportedly left more than 1,000 people dead and displaced an estimated 400,000 others.

However, skirmishes and bombardments continued and on 19 December fighting resumed along the frontlines in the south of the province.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Quentin Sommerville reports on Syria's hidden hospitals

Some 284,000 people have fled their homes, mostly in southern Idlib, as a result of the hostilities since 1 December, according to the UN.

The major town of Maarat al-Numan and its surrounding countryside, 30km (19 miles) south of Sarmin, are reportedly almost empty, while people from Saraqeb, only 9km from Sarmin, are fleeing in anticipation of the fighting reaching their area.

Most of the displaced are heading north to the city of Idlib, where public buildings like schools are being used to house them, and to camps near the Turkish border.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Almost 285,000 people have fled their homes since 1 December, the UN says

The UN says many of them are in urgent need of humanitarian support, including heating, winter clothes and blankets to help them cope with the cold weather.

Last week, the International Rescue Committee warned that many families were being forced to camp in the open, while local doctors said their hospitals were full.

More than 370,000 people have been killed since an uprising against President Assad began in March 2011, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The monitoring group documented 11,215 deaths during 2019.