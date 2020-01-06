Image copyright EPA Image caption Mourners have gathered in the Iranian capital for Soleimani's funeral service

The daughter of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani warned the US faces a "dark day" for his death as his funeral began in Tehran.

Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike in Iraq on Friday.

Speaking to crowds in Iran's capital, Zeinab Soleimani warned the US president "Crazy Trump, don't think that everything is over with my father's martyrdom," she said.

Iran has vowed severe revenge for the death of Soleimani.

Soleimani, 62, spearheaded Iranian military operations in the Middle East, and was regarded as a terrorist by the US.

Mourners have packed the streets of Tehran for his funeral ceremony. People in the crowds could be seen crying.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei led prayers during the ceremony.

Following Monday's funeral, the general's remains will then be taken to Qom, one of the centres of Shia Islam, for a ceremony ahead of a funeral in his hometown of Kerman on Tuesday.

When visiting Soleimani's family members at their house in Tehran, President Rouhani said: "The Americans really did not realise what grave error they have committed.

"Revenge for his blood will be exacted on that day when the filthy hands of America will be cut off forever from the region."

Huge crowds poured into the city of Ahvaz in Iran on Sunday to honour General Soleimani

Over the weekend, Mr Trump said that the US would strike back at Iran in the event of retaliation for Soleimani's death, "perhaps in a disproportionate manner".

He said the US was ready to strike 52 Iranian sites and "will strike very fast and very hard" if Tehran attacks Americans or US assets.