Image copyright EPA Image caption Supporters of Hosni Mubarak gathered outside the Tantawi mosque before the funeral

A military funeral is being held in Egypt for former President Hosni Mubarak, who died on Tuesday aged 91.

A few dozen supporters gathered outside the Field Marshal Tantawi mosque in eastern Cairo, where the ceremony is taking place. Mubarak's body will then be transported to his family grave.

The government has declared three days of national mourning.

Mubarak was forced out of office by an Arab Spring popular uprising in 2011, after 30 years in power.

He spent the next six years in prison or military hospitals while standing trial on various charges.

In 2012, Mubarak was sentenced to life after being convicted of complicity in the murder of protesters during the uprising. But he was eventually cleared on appeal.

He was also given a three-year jail sentence for embezzling public funds.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Egypt's top military officials were expected to attend the funeral

State media reported that he died at a Cairo hospital after undergoing surgery.

President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi expressed "deep condolences" to Mubarak's family.

A statement paid tribute to his military service during the 1973 Arab-Israeli war. But it did not mention his time as president.

"[He was] one of the heroes of the glorious October war, when he led the air force during the war that restored dignity and pride to the Arab nation," it said.

Mr Sisi served as Mubarak's military intelligence chief and led the military's overthrow of his democratically elected successor, Mohammed Morsi, in 2013.

Since then, he has overseen an unprecedented crackdown on dissent, in which tens of thousands of people are reported to have been detained, hundreds have been handed preliminary deaths sentences, and hundreds more have gone missing.