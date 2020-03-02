Image copyright AFP Image caption Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking a record fifth term in office

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has a narrow lead over his rival Benny Gantz after voting ended in the country's general election, exit polls suggest.

It is the third election in under a year, after previous rounds ended with neither of the two main party leaders able to form a government.

Mr Netanyahu, who leads the right-wing Likud party, is seeking a record fifth term in office.

However, he faces court in two weeks' time to answer charges of corruption.

Exit polls reported by Israeli media indicate that Likud is on course to win 36 or 37 seats, with Mr Gantz's centrist Blue and White alliance heading for 32 or 33 seats.

If the polls are accurate, it would mean that Mr Netanyahu is still one seat short of commanding a majority in the 120-seat parliament.