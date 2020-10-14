Lebanon and Israel hold talks on disputed sea border despite state of war
- Published
Lebanon and Israel, which remain formally at war, have held a first round of talks to settle a long-running dispute over their maritime border.
US officials mediated in the negotiations, which took place at the base of a UN peacekeeping force in the Lebanese town of Naqoura.
Both sides insist the talks are not a sign of any normalisation of ties.
But an agreement would allow them to exploit potentially lucrative natural gas fields under the Mediterranean Sea.
Lebanon is in dire economic trouble and is in need of additional revenue.
The negotiations come less than a month after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain agreed to establish full relations with Israel after US-brokered deals.
What happened at the talks?
Following almost three years of US mediation, Lebanon and Israel agreed earlier this month to try to resolve their overlapping claims in the eastern Mediterranean.
Wednesday's talks at the headquarters of the UN Interim Force In Lebanon (Unifil) were facilitated by US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker and the US ambassador to Algeria, John Desrocher.
Lebanese defence sources told Reuters news agency that the meeting ended after only an hour and that both sides agreed to meet again on 28 October.
Israel sent a six-member team to Naqoura, including the director general of its energy ministry and the prime minister's foreign policy adviser.
Lebanon's four-member delegation reportedly comprised two army officers, an official and an expert on maritime border law.
On Tuesday, the militant Lebanese Shia Islamist movement Hezbollah, which fought a war with Israel in 2006, and its ally, the Shia Amal movement, condemned the inclusion of civilians in the Lebanese team.
"This harms Lebanon's position and interests... and amounts to giving in to the Israeli logic that seeks some form of normalisation," they said.
Hezbollah has also stated that the talks are not a sign that it is open to a peace deal with its enemy.
A senior source at the Israeli energy ministry meanwhile told AFP news agency that an agreement could hopefully be concluded in a few months' time.
"This is a limited effort to resolve a well-defined, limited problem," he said.
"We have no illusions. Our aim is not to create here some kind of normalisation or peace process."
Why are the neighbours technically at war?
Lebanon and Israel have remained in a formal state of war since the Arab-Israeli conflict of 1948-49.
While there is no agreed land border between them, they are committed to a ceasefire along the so-called Blue Line.
The boundary was drawn up by the UN after Israeli forces withdrew from southern Lebanon in 2000, ending 22 years of occupation.
It is one of the region's tensest frontiers, where Israel forces face those of the Lebanese army and Hezbollah, and peacekeepers from Unifil attempt to maintain calm.
In 2006, Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war that killed some 1,190 Lebanese and 163 Israelis. The conflict ended in a UN-brokered ceasefire.