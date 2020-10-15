Yemen war: Mass prisoner swap under way
Hundreds of prisoners are being freed in the biggest such exchange between the warring sides in Yemen since the conflict there began in 2015.
More than 600 Houthi rebels and 400 pro-government prisoners are expected to be released over the next two days.
The mass prisoner exchange was agreed during UN-supervised talks in Switzerland last month.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which is overseeing the exchange, said that five of its planes had taken off from airports in the Yemeni cities of Abha, Sanaa and Seiyoun on Thursday morning.
The UN's Yemen Envoy, Martin Griffiths, said the release was "another sign that peaceful dialogue can deliver", adding that he hoped further talks would be held to discuss the release of prisoners still being held.
In late 2018, the two sides agreed to release a total of 15,000 prisoners, but the deal has yet to be fully implemented.
The day before the exchange began, the Houthis said they had received the group of Yemenis from neighbouring Oman, many of whom were stranded after undergoing medical treatment there.
A spokesman for the rebels said they included casualties who had travelled to the Gulf state during UN-brokered peace talks between the warring parties in Stockholm in 2018.
US officials named the freed American citizens as Sandra Loli, a humanitarian worker held for about three years, and businessman Mikael Gidada, who was held for about one.
The remains of a third US captive, Bilal Fateen, were also repatriated.
Yemen has been devastated by a conflict that escalated in March 2015, when the rebels seized control of much of the west of the country and forced President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi to flee abroad.
A military coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, joined the war on the side of the government.
The civil war has also triggered what the UN has described as the world's worst humanitarian disaster, with thousands of civilians dying from preventable causes.
The situation has left the country even more vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic.