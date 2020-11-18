BBC News

Yazidis appoint new spiritual leader in Iraq - in pictures

Published
image copyrightEPA
image captionAli Aliyas was named at a ceremony on Wednesday

The Yazidi community in Iraq has picked a new spiritual leader two months after the death of their top cleric.

At a ceremony in the temple of Lalish - the holiest site for the minority group - they formally named Ali Alyas as the new Baba Sheikh, their chief religious guide.

Yazidis are a religious and ethnic minority, most of whom live in northern Iraq.

They faced harsh persecution at the hands of the Islamic State (IS) group, who took over the region in 2014 and killed, enslaved and raped thousands of Yazidis.

In July human rights group Amnesty International said thousands of women and children are suffering severe mental and physical wounds from their time under IS control.

image copyrightEPA
image captionHundreds came to pay their respects to the new leader
image copyrightEPA
image captionIt took place in Lalish in northern Iraq, the Yazidis' holiest site
image copyrightEPA
image captionThey wore special clothing for the event in Lalish

Hundreds gathered at the shrine on Wednesday to pay their respects to the new leader.

Their former spiritual head, Khurto Hajji Ismail, died last month at the age of 87. His successor is only in his 40s.

Many Muslims and other groups incorrectly view Yazidis as devil worshippers. Their monotheistic religion incorporates elements of many faiths, including Zoroastrianism.

There are estimated to be about 500,000 Yazidis worldwide, most living in Iraq's Nineveh plains.

image copyrightEPA
image captionPeople paid their respects to the new Baba Sheikh
image copyrightEPA
image captionThere are estimated to be about 500,000 Yazidis worldwide, most of whom live in northern Iraq

.

Related Topics

  • Iraq
  • Yazidis

More on this story

  • Yazidi children still haunted by Islamic State, Amnesty International says

    Published
    30 July

  • Genocide trial: IS suspect in court in Germany

    Published
    24 April

  • Finally released after four years of captivity under Islamic State

    Published
    5 September 2018