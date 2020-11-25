Kylie Moore-Gilbert: Lecturer 'released by Iran' in prisoner swap
A British-Australian academic serving a 10-year sentence in Iran for espionage has been freed in exchange for three jailed Iranians, Iranian media say.
Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a lecturer at Melbourne University, had been detained in Iran since September 2018.
She was tried in secret and strongly denied all the charges against her.
According to Iranian state media, she was exchanged for an Iranian businessman and two Iranian citizens "who had been detained abroad".
They have not yet been named.
News of the exchange came on Wednesday in a statement on the website of the Young Journalist Club, a news website affiliated to state television in Iran.
"An Iranian businessman and two Iranian citizens who were detained abroad on baseless charges were exchanged for a dual national spy named Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who worked for the Zionist regime," it said.
Video purporting to show the exchange was published by state broadcaster IRIB news and the Tasnim website.
نخستین تصویر تبادل جاسوس صهیونیستی با سه تاجر ایرانی pic.twitter.com/Y0lEIFLY5J— باشگاه خبرنگاران جوان | YJC (@yjc___agency) November 25, 2020
Ms Moore-Gilbert, a Cambridge-educated academic, had been travelling on an Australian passport when she was detained at Tehran airport in 2018 as she tried to leave following a conference.
In letters smuggled out of Tehran's Evin prison earlier this year, the lecturer said she had "never been a spy" and feared for her mental health. She said she had rejected an offer from Iran to become a spy.
"I am not a spy. I have never been a spy, and I have no interest to work for a spying organisation in any country."
Concerns for her wellbeing escalated in August when news emerged that she had been transferred to Qarchak, a notorious prison in the desert.
She was visited shortly afterwards by Australia's ambassador to Iran, Lyndall Sachs, who reported that she was "well".