Lebanon: 'Bread riots' in Beirut over reports subsidies on basic goods will end
Protesters have blocked roads in the Lebanese capital Beirut over reports that government subsidies for some basic goods will be cut.
Demonstrators burned tyres in the city centre, and some also attempted to reach the parliament building.
The head of the country's central bank earlier said the subsidies on flour, fuel and medicines could not continue beyond the next two months.
UN agencies have warned of a social catastrophe for the poorest households.
The hashtags #lifting_of_subsidies and #Lebanon_revolts were the top trending on Twitter in Lebanon on Monday.
The central bank has been providing foreign currency to importers of goods including flour and fuel at a favourable rate as the Lebanese pound continues to decline in value during a prolonged economic crisis.
Tens of thousands of people have been pushed into poverty in the country, which has also been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.
Many Lebanese were furious at the failure by the authorities to prevent the blast at a warehouse storing over 2,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate. The material had been seized from a ship six years ago but never moved.
The government was later forced to resign.