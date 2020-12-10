Beirut explosion: Lebanon's caretaker PM 'charged with negligence'
- Published
A Lebanese judge has reportedly charged caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and three former ministers with negligence over the Beirut port blast.
Judicial sources said the four would be questioned next week about the warnings they received over the unsafe storage of ammonium nitrate in a warehouse.
A fire triggered the detonation of 2,750 tonnes of the chemical, causing an explosion that killed 200 people.
The massive blast in August also caused as much as $4.6bn (£3.5bn) of damage.
Mr Diab and his cabinet resigned days after the disaster, which he blamed on what he called a "system of corruption... bigger than the state".
He and the other three men - reportedly former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil and former public works ministers Youssef Finyanus and Ghazi Zaiter - are the first politicians to be indicted as part of the investigation by Judge Fadi Sawan.
A judicial source told AFP news agency on Thursday that the accused had received "several written notices warning them against postponing the disposal of [the] ammonium nitrate".
"They also did not take the necessary measures to avoid the devastating explosion and its enormous damage," the source added.
There was no immediate comment from Mr Diab, Mr Khalil or Mr Finyanus.
Mr Zaiter told Reuters news agency that he would make a statement once he had been officially informed of the charges.