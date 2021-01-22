Tough tests for Joe Biden in 'new' Middle East

The new US administration will also face a reckoning at home too. A newly elected US Congress, with many foreign policy veterans, is already signalling that it wants a greater say. In the Middle East that will mean everything from any deals with Iran; an end to US military support enabling the Saudi war in Yemen; Israeli-Arab peacemaking; to concerns over Saudi Arabia's human rights policy, including the detention of dissidents and the stubborn stain of the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi.