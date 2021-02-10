Loujain al-Hathloul: Saudi woman's rights activist released from prison
The prominent Saudi women's right activist Loujain al-Hathloul has been released from prison, her family says.
Ms Hathloul, 31, was instrumental in the movement to allow women to drive in the kingdom. She was detained in 2018, just weeks after the ban was lifted.
Last December, a court found her guilty of seeking to change the political system and harming national security.
She was sentenced to nearly six years in a maximum security prison, but two years and 10 months were suspended.
Her family have warned that she will face numerous restrictions following her release on probation, including a five-year travel ban.