Princess Latifa: What are women's rights in Dubai?

There have been some positive legal changes in the last few years, at least on the surface. For example the UAE's penal code used to explicitly permit men to be violent towards their wives, but this was removed in 2016. A requirement in the Personal Status Law for women to be "obedient" to their husbands was revoked in 2019. Last March a new law came into effect that allowed women access to protection orders - that is, restraining orders - for the first time. There were further legal reforms at the end of last year.