Covid: The clarinettist who took on Lebanon's vaccine scandal

The fact that the World Bank - which allocated $34m (£24.5m) to fund the vaccines, enough to cover doses for about a third of the country's population - was involved in the inoculation programme led some Lebanese to be hopeful that things might be different this time around. The World Bank demanded transparency and a top official announced there would be no "wasta" - the Arabic word generally meaning nepotism - that would allow the rich and powerful to skip the queue. It did not work.