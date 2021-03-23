Israel election: Exit polls favour Netanyahu bloc
- Published
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party is on track to win the most seats in Israel's fourth election in two years but may struggle to secure a majority coalition, exit polls suggest.
Likud and allied right-wing and religious parties are projected to win 53 or 54 seats in the 120-seat Knesset.
Parties opposed to the prime minister staying in office are set for 59 seats.
It means the nationalist Yamina party led of former Netanyahu loyalist Naftali Bennett could act as kingmaker.
It is forecast to win seven or eight seats and has not explicitly declared which side it will support.
"I will do only what is good for the state of Israel," Mr Bennett was quoted as saying by a spokesman after the exit polls were released.
The Central Elections Committee does not expect all of the votes to be counted before Wednesday afternoon due to coronavirus-related restrictions.
No party leaders were able to form a stable coalition after the previous three general elections.
The current national unity government, which was the result of a power-sharing deal with Defence Minister Benny Gantz, collapsed in December after just seven months.
Tuesday's election was widely seen as a referendum on Mr Netanyahu's leadership.
His campaign focused on Israel's world-leading Covid-19 vaccination campaign and his diplomatic success in normalising ties with some Arab countries.
But his opponents from across the political spectrum argue that he should not remain in office while he is on trial for corruption. He denies any wrongdoing.