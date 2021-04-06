Israel's Netanyahu tasked with forming new government
Israel's president has tasked Benjamin Netanyahu with forming a new government following recent elections which did not produce a clear winner.
Mr Netanyahu, Israel's caretaker prime minister and longest-serving leader, received the most support from MPs to try to put together a ruling coalition.
Neither he nor opposition parties won enough votes in last month's polls to be sure of forming a government.
The elections in March were a record fourth in two years.
Three earlier rounds ended inconclusively.
If Mr Netanyahu fails, the task will pass to someone else.
He has an initial 28 days to try to secure sufficient backing from other parties in parliament, after which time he can request a two-week extension.
Mr Netanyahu, who leads the right-wing Likud party, received 52 endorsements - seven more than the main opposition leader Yair Lapid of the centre-left Yesh Atid party.
It is unclear, though, whether Mr Netanyahu will be able to form a viable ruling coalition. In order to obtain a parliamentary majority, he would require the backing of another right-wing, nationalist party, Yamina, led by a political rival, as well as an Arab party, Raam. Neither have committed to giving Mr Netanyahu their support.