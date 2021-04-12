Iran vows revenge for 'Israeli' attack on Natanz nuclear site
Iran's foreign minister has said his country will "take revenge" for an attack on a key nuclear site, for which it has blamed Israel.
Iranian officials said the Natanz uranium enrichment plant was the target of "nuclear terrorism" on Sunday, after initially reporting a power failure.
New advanced centrifuges to enrich uranium had just been activated there.
Israel has not commented, but public radio cited intelligence sources as saying it was a Mossad cyber operation.
The sources said this had caused more extensive damage than had been reported in Iran.
In recent days, Israel has stepped up its warnings about Iran's nuclear programme amid efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that was abandoned by former US President Donald Trump.