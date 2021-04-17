Iran names suspect wanted for nuclear plant attack
- Published
Iran's state TV has named a man that intelligence authorities say was responsible for an explosion at the Natanz nuclear plant last weekend.
Reza Karimi is wanted over the blast, but fled Iran shortly beforehand, Network One reported.
It broadcast a man's photo on an Interpol wanted poster, however Interpol's website shows no red notice for anyone named Reza Karimi.
Iran has blamed Israel for the attack, and ramped up its nuclear activities in retaliation.
BBC monitoring
Iran's state TV has identified a man that intelligence authorities say was responsible for the explosion at the Natanz nuclear plant last weekend.
The report on Network One (IRTV1's) afternoon bulletin on 17 April said the Ministry of Intelligence agents had identified the suspect as Reza Karimi. The authorities say he fled Iran before the incident.
The video report included an image of an Interpol wanted poster - a Red Notice - for Karimi. However, there is currently no Red Notice for any person by the name Reza Karimi on Interpol's website.
"Necessary measures to apprehend and return him to the country via legal channels are underway," the report said.
Reuters
Iran on Saturday named a man it wants arrested in connection with a recent explosion and power outage at its main Natanz nuclear plant, as talks got underway in Vienna to try to save Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
"Reza Karimi, the perpetrator of this sabotage... has been
identified" by Iran's intelligence ministry, state TV said. It
said the suspect had fled Iran before last Sunday's blast that
the Islamic Republic has blamed on arch-foe Israel.
Officials from the remaining parties to Iran's nuclear deal
began a formal meeting in Vienna, suggesting that this round of
talks which began on Thursday was wrapping up.
The television showed what it said was a photograph of the
suspected perpetrator on a red card that had "Interpol Wanted"
written on it. The card listed his age as 43.
"Necessary steps are underway for his arrest and return to
the country through legal channels," the report added.
State TV also aired footage of rows of what it said were
centrifuges which had replaced the ones damaged in the blast at
the Natanz uranium enrichment plant.
It added that "a large number" of centrifuges whose
enrichment activity was disrupted by the explosion had been
returned to normal service, the report said.
Iran and global powers are meeting in Vienna to try to
rescue the 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by Washington three years
ago. The talks are potentially complicated by Tehran's decision
to ramp up uranium enrichment and what it called Israeli
sabotage at the Natanz nuclear site.
Meanwhile a source, echoing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei's stance, reiterated Iran's demand for the removal of
all sanctions imposed under former President Donald Trump.
"In Tehran, nothing will be accepted but the removal of all
sanctions, including those related to the JCPOA (nuclear
accord), reimposed and relabeled during the Trump era," the
unnamed source told Iran's state-run Press TV.
Israeli media outlets have quoted unnamed intelligence
sources as saying the country's Mossad spy service carried out
the Natanz sabotage operation. Israel - widely believed to be
the only Middle Eastern country with a nuclear arsenal - has not
formally commented on the incident.