Dozens killed in stampede at Jewish festival in Israel
- Published
Dozens of people have been killed in a stampede at a religious festival in the north-east of Israel.
Israel's national emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA) confirmed the deaths without giving exact numbers, and said dozens more had been wounded.
Emergency workers and helicopters are evacuating the injured.
Tens of thousands of Jews made a pilgrimage to Meron on Thursday for Lag B'Omer, an annual religious holiday.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
