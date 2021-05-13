Israel-Gaza: Conflict stalls Arab-Israeli rapprochement

Yet Arab state media coverage of this conflict is not quite as one-sided as it used to be in previous Arab-Israeli clashes. Saudi Arabia's Al-Arabiya TV coverage focussed on the Israeli airstrikes in Gaza but it also showed footage from Israeli towns where civilians fled for cover from Hamas's rockets and sirens wailed. Sky News Arabia, based in the UAE, also focussed on Gaza but included Israeli statements that it was targeting senior Hamas commanders. Qatar, which along with Jordan and Egypt is seeking to mediate an end to the conflict, has close ties with Hamas, something reflected in its ongoing TV coverage.