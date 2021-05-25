Iran presidential election: Hardliners dominate approved candidates list

Already, it appears a landslide is being engineered. The Revolutionary Guards-backed Fars news agency published the results of what it described as a "reliable" opinion poll predicting a turnout of almost 53% and Mr Raisi winning 72% of the vote. He seems to have been the only serious candidate that hardliners could agree on to avoid splitting the conservative vote. Most of the other candidates allowed to run have been tested before in previous elections - they either withdrew from the race or won just a few per cent of the vote.