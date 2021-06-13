Netanyahu out as new Israeli government approved
Benjamin Netanyahu has lost his 12-year hold on power in Israel after the country's parliament voted in a new coalition government.
Right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett, of the Yamina party, will be sworn in as the new prime minister.
Mr Bennett will hold office until September 2023 as part of a power-sharing deal.
He will hand then over to Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist Yesh Atid, for a further two years.
