Israel strikes in Gaza after arson attacks
Israel says it has launched air strikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, after incendiary balloons were launched from the territory.
Explosions were heard in Gaza City in the early hours of Wednesday.
Several balloons were sent from Gaza into Israel earlier on Tuesday, which caused multiple fires, according to the Israeli fire service.
It is the first major flare-up since 11 days of fighting between the two sides ended in a ceasefire on 21 May.
It followed a march by Jewish nationalists in occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday, which had drawn threats from Hamas, the militant group that runs Gaza.
In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its fighter jets had hit military compounds operated by Hamas in Khan Yunis and Gaza City.
It said "terrorist activity" took place in the compound, and that the IDF was "prepared for all scenarios, including the resumption of hostilities, in the face of continued terror acts from the Gaza Strip".
It is not immediately clear if the air strikes have caused any injuries.
The BBC's Rushdi Abualouf in Gaza has shared a video on social media, saying that Israeli drones could be heard in the sky over the territory.
The sound of #Israeli military drones can be heard , state of fear in #Gaza tonight as the Israeli airstrikes have renewed, Israeli warplanes attacked 2 #Hamas military sites in response to sending incendiary balloons that caused fires in southern #Israel. pic.twitter.com/yrTWikmiMX— Rushdi Abualouf (@Rushdibbc) June 15, 2021
Israel's fire service said the incendiary balloons launched earlier from Gaza had caused at least 20 fires in fields by communities in southern Israel.