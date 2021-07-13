Khashoggi murder: US softens towards Saudi leader

Over the course of two days Prince Khalid Bin Salman held meetings with the Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken; the president's National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan; the Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin; and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Gen Mark Milley. That list alone gives an indication of the importance with which the US views its Saudi ally even if, tellingly, there was no prior announcement of Prince Khalid's visit or his itinerary.