Lebanon's PM-designate quits over deadlock on cabinet line-up
- Published
Lebanon's PM-designate Saad Hariri has given up trying to form a government following nine months of deadlock, pushing the country deeper into crisis.
After meeting President Michel Aoun to discuss his latest proposed cabinet of technocrats, Mr Hariri said: "It is clear we will not be able to agree."
The Sunni Muslim has seen several line-ups rejected by Mr Aoun, a Christian ally of the Shia Hezbollah movement.
His decision to step down comes as Lebanon's economic depression worsens.
A currency collapse has caused inflation to skyrocket and left people unable to buy food, while supplies of fuel, electricity and medicine are running short.
The World Bank has blamed the situation on Lebanese politicians being unable to agree on a way forward.
Other countries have refused to provide billions dollars of aid until they form a new government that can implement reforms and tackle corruption.