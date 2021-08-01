Tanker attack: Tensions rise as Iran and Israel trade accusations
- Published
Israel's PM has said he knows "with certainty" Iran was involved in a deadly tanker attack off Oman, accusations Tehran called "baseless".
Two crew members died when the MV Mercer Street, operated by an Israeli-owned firm, was attacked on Thursday.
Israeli PM Naftali Bennett warned "we know how to send a message to Iran", while Tehran said it would "not hesitate to defend its interests".
There have been several recent attacks on Israeli- and Iranian-operated ships.
The attacks since March have been seen as tit-for-tat incidents.
The BBC's security correspondent, Frank Gardner, says this undeclared shadow war - and its counter-denials - had been heating up, but the human casualties on the Mercer Street marked a significant escalation.
A British security guard and a Romanian crew member died on the Zodiac Maritime-operated vessel, with the US pointing to a drone attack.
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, told reporters Israel "must stop such baseless accusations".
He said of the allegations: "Whoever sows the wind reaps the whirlwind."
Mr Bennett told a cabinet meeting on Sunday intelligence evidence existed that Iran had carried out the attack.
He called on the international community to make it clear that Iran had "made a serious mistake".
He added: "In any case, we know how to send a message to Iran in our own way."
Iran has also accused Israel of attacks on its nuclear sites and scientists.
It comes against a backdrop of talks in Vienna that are trying to revive a 2015 international deal under which sanctions on Iran are lifted in return for commitments from Tehran to curb its nuclear programme. Western countries accuse Iran of trying to build a nuclear bomb. Iran, in turn, denies this, insisting its nuclear programme is focused on research and power generation.