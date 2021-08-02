UK summons Iranian envoy over tanker attack
- Published
The UK has summoned the Iranian ambassador in response to an attack on a vessel off the coast of Oman in which two people were killed last week.
The UK and US blame Iran and have vowed to respond, calling it a violation of international law. A British national and a Romanian citizen were killed.
Ambassador Mohsen Baharvand was told "Iran must immediately cease actions that risk international peace and security", the UK Foreign Office said.
Iran has rejected the accusations.
Foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh warned that Iran would not hesitate in defending its security and national interests and would respond strongly to any "possible adventurism".
In comments carried by the semi-official Isna news agency, Mr Khatibzadeh said the allegations "were contradictory, false and provocative accusations".