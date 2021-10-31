Yemen: Nine killed in Aden airport car bomb
- Published
At least nine people have been killed in a car bombing near an airport in Yemen's temporary capital, Aden.
Another 12 people are believed to have been injured in Saturday's explosion - described as a "terrorist bombing" by Prime Minister Mueen Abdulmalek Saeed.
Eyewitnesses say women and children are among the casualties. So far, no one has claimed responsibility.
Local media note the attack coincided with the arrival of Aden's former governor at the airport. He is unhurt.
The current governor was himself a target of a car bombing three weeks ago which left another six people dead, news agency AFP reports.
Saturday's bombing is the deadliest attack in the city since at least 22 people were killed at the same airport last December.
The country's internationally recognised government have been based in Aden since 2014, when Houthi rebels forced them from the capital, Sanaa.
The conflict escalated in 2015, when a Saudi-led coalition of Arab states launched a military operation to defeat the Houthis and restore President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi's rule.
The fighting has reportedly left more than 110,000 people dead; triggered the world's worst humanitarian disaster, with millions on the brink of famine; and left the country even more vulnerable to the Covid-19 pandemic.