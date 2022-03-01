Syria shopping centre blaze kills 11
At least 11 people have been killed in a fire at a shopping centre in the Syrian capital, Damascus, the interior ministry has said.
It happened at the La Mirada Mall on al-Hamra Street overnight on Tuesday, state news agency Sana reported.
Two people had been rescued, AFP news agency quoted the interior ministry as saying. AFP said dozens of businesses had been destroyed by the blaze.
An investigation into the cause is under way.
Twenty fire engines were sent to tackle the fire, which took four hours to bring under control. Sana said the "entire building" had been alight before the flames were put out.
Pictures showed the blackened six-storey façade, with smoke drifting out of shattered window frames, and debris and water covering the street.
The director of civil defence said most of those who died were security guards or staff, AFP reported.