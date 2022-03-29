Four killed in new attack in Israel
- Published
Four people have been shot dead on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, Israel, medics say, in the third deadly attack of its kind within a week.
It happened in Bnei Brak, one of the country's most populous ultra-Orthodox Jewish areas.
The gunman was shot dead by police, a paramedic at the scene said.
Israel security forces were on high alert after attacks by Israeli Arabs last Tuesday and Sunday, which left six people dead.
Reports say the gunman in the latest attack shot at people while he was riding a motorbike.
Victims were killed on adjacent streets, and one was found dead in a car, the Jerusalem Post news site says.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is holding an emergency security meeting.