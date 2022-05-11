Al Jazeera says reporter killed by Israeli forces

Al Jazeera
Shereen Abu Aqleh had been covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for the past 15 years

A journalist from Al Jazeera has been killed by Israeli army gunfire in the occupied West Bank, the Qatar-based news channel and the Palestinian health ministry says.

Shereen Abu Aqleh was shot while reporting on an army raid in the city of Jenin, Al Jazeera says.

She was a household name across the Middle East.

The Israeli military says reporters may have been hit during a clash between troops and Palestinian gunmen.

Another journalist was also wounded but is in a stable condition.

Ms Aqleh was a prominent figure on Al Jazeera's Arabic news service.

She had been covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for 15 years, according to her Twitter profile.

