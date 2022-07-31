Thousands flock to ultra-Orthodox rabbi's funeral in Jerusalem
- Published
Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jewish mourners have attended the Jerusalem funeral of Yitzchok Tuvia Weiss, a rabbi who opposed military conscription for religious students.
Rabbi Weiss died aged 95 on Saturday and was a hardline anti-Zionist religious leader. He headed Eda Haredit, an ultra-Orthodox group.
Extra Israeli police were deployed and roads temporarily closed to traffic.
The rabbi was buried at Jerusalem's Mount of Olives cemetery.
Groups such as Eda Haredit see the establishment of the state of Israel as a violation of ancient Jewish law, arguing that such a creation should be God's work.
Rabbi Weiss died in hospital after catching a viral infection earlier this year.
He was born in Slovakia and was among hundreds of Jewish children rescued from the looming Nazi Holocaust thanks to the Kindertransport train passage to Britain.
Ultra-Orthodox opposition to military service is controversial in Israel, where most men and women serve in the military for up to three years when they turn 18.
Members of Eda Haredit have in the past clashed with security forces in protests over moves to end their exemption from military service.