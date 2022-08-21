Iraq collapse: Bodies pulled from rubble after landslide hits shrine
- Published
Emergency workers in central Iraq are racing to rescue people from a Shia shrine that collapsed.
Four bodies have been pulled from the rubble so far, officials say. Earlier, they said up to eight people were believed to be trapped.
On Saturday an earth mound adjacent to the Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine gave way as a result of moisture saturation.
The landslide hit the ceiling of the shrine which then collapsed onto visitors.
Three children have been rescued and sent to hospital, emergency services say.
"Any mistake could lead to further collapses," said Abdelrahman Jawdat, a civil defence spokesman.
Working by floodlight through the night, rescue workers fought to free trapped pilgrims.
Teams are trying reach people through "small holes in the large collapsed concrete blocks", Iraqi News Agency (INA) reports.
Iraqi President Barham Saleh took to Twitter to urge rescue workers and volunteers to spare no effort to save those still trapped.
The site of the shrine, located in Iraq's Karbala region, contains a water spring that Shia Muslims believe their first imam Ali ibn Abi Talib drank from in the 7th Century.