Lebanon: Iraqi tourists provide unlikely boost for failing economy

Dr Sajad Alkafage - one member of the tour group - has been in Lebanon for 28 days, travelling right across the country to take in its historic attractions. Their final stop of the day is to admire the 2,000-year-old ruined Roman temples at Baalbek. They're stunning to look at - huge chunks of buttery-golden stone and towering columns reaching towards the sun. They're also some of the most historically valuable in the world, but the wide-open courtyard is far from crowded.