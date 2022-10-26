Gunmen kill 15 in attack on Shia mausoleum in southern Iran
- Published
At least 15 people have been killed and 10 others injured in an attack at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the Iranian city of Shiraz, state media report.
Three armed men entered the shrine at 17:45 (14:15 GMT) and opened fire at pilgrims, the Irna news agency said.
It added that police special forces had arrested two of the attackers and that were pursuing the third, it added.
Officials were cited as saying they acted like "takfiri terrorists" - a reference to Sunni Muslim extremists.
Irna published photographs showing broken glass, prayer beads and blood on the floor of the mausoleum.
The mausoleum includes the tombs of two sons of the seventh Shia Imam Musa al-Kadhim, who are also the brothers of the eighth Imam Ali al-Rida.