Three Israelis killed by Palestinian in West Bank knife and car attack

Israeli personnel and crashed vehicle at scene of Ariel attack (15/11/22)Reuters
The attacker stole and crashed two vehicles during the attack
By Raffi Berg
BBC News

Three Israelis have been killed by a Palestinian in a knife and car-ramming attack near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, the military says.

The attacker stabbed civilians by an industrial zone and petrol station before hitting others with a car, military and media reports say.

The 18-year-old assailant was then shot dead after trying to flee on foot.

The attack comes as Israel's prime minister-designate is in the process of forming a new right-wing government.

Elections earlier this month saw a bloc led by Benjamin Netanyahu win enough seats to take power, with the support of a far-right party, one of whose leaders has vowed to deport terrorists.

According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and media reports, the attacker stabbed a security guard at the entrance to Ariel Industrial Zone in the central West Bank before attacking more people at a nearby petrol station.

He is then said to have stolen a car, crashed into others and continued his stabbing spree at the scene. The attacker is reported to have stolen a second car and caused another crash before being shot dead when he tried to escape.

Two men in their 40s died from stab wounds and a third, in his 50s, died after being rammed by the attacker, medics said.

Israeli media said the assailant worked as a cleaner at the industrial zone and came from the nearby village of Haris.

Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu tweeted he was "Praying for the peace of those injured... and [for] strengthening the security forces operating in the area".

Itamar Ben-Gvir, a leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party, who is seeking to become public security minister in a government formed by Mr Netanyahu, said the attack was "a wake-up call for the future government.

"The death penalty law for terrorists must be passed to put an end to terrorism. Only an iron hand will stamp out terrorism," he tweeted.

More on this story

Related Topics