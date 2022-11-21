Israel PM-designate Netanyahu wins libel case against ex-PM Olmert
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu has won a defamation suit against a predecessor who claimed he and his family were mentally ill.
A judge ordered Ehud Olmert to pay Mr Netanyahu, his wife Sara, and their son Yair $18,000 (£15,260) in damages.
Mr Olmert argued that he had been expressing an opinion in good faith in two Israeli TV interviews last year.
But the judge rejected that defence and said he had also failed to prove the claim with a proper medical assessment.
"It is impossible to ignore the fact that in Israel in 2022, referring to a person as 'mentally ill' is likely to demean a person in the eyes of the people or make him an object of hatred, contempt or ridicule," Amit Yariv was quoted as saying by the Times of Israel.
Mr Netanyahu's lawyer said: "It is good to know that in a crazy and insane world where you can spread any gross and harmful lie against prime minister Netanyahu, his wife and family, clear and unequivocal boundaries were established today that have put an end to Olmert's vile lie."
Mr Olmert's lawyer, Amir Tytunovich, said he was disappointed by the decision and that he might appeal.
The defamation case attracted widespread attention, particularly when the two former prime ministers faced off in court in January.
Mr Olmert was the first former Israeli prime minister to be imprisoned.
He resigned as the leader of his party in 2008 after being placed under investigation for corruption, but remained prime minister until elections the following year that brought Mr Netanyahu to power.
Mr Olmert was eventually convicted of bribery, fraud, breach of trust and obstructing justice in a series of trials in 2014, but only began serving a 27-month prison sentence two years later.
Mr Netanyahu lost his 12-year hold on power in June 2021, when opposition parties united to unseat him and form a government.
They moved against him after he refused to step down while standing trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He has denied any wrongdoing and claimed he is the victim of a "witch-hunt" by his political opponents.
Despite still being on trial, Mr Netanyahu is set to return to office in the coming days or weeks after his Likud party and allied far-right and religious parties won a majority in parliament in this month's general election.