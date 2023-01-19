Football fan killed and dozens injured in crush outside Iraq stadium
At least one football fan has been killed and 60 others injured in a crush outside a stadium in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, local media report.
It happened as thousands of fans made their way to the Basra International Stadium to watch Iraq play Oman in the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup.
A medical source told state-owned Iraqi National Agency (INA) that some of the injured were a critical condition.
Video appeared to show several people lying motionless on the ground.
Other footage showed a huge crowd stretching along a road to the stadium.
The Arabian Gulf Cup is the first regional football tournament to be held in Iraq for several decades.
It was intended to offer a more positive image of the country after many years of conflict and political turmoil.