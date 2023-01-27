Seven shot dead at Jerusalem synagogue
- Published
Seven people have been shot dead at a synagogue in East Jerusalem, with at least three others injured.
The incident happened in the city's Neve Yaakov neighbourhood at around 20:15 local time (18:15 GMT).
Police described the attacker as a "terrorist" and said he had been "neutralised".
The US has condemned the attack. A spokesperson for the state department, Vedant Patel, said: "We stand with the Israeli people in solidarity."
Several other countries have also expressed their concern, including the UK and Australia.
Local media report that the attacker was killed by security forces as he was fleeing the scene.
"The attacker is a resident of East Jerusalem," said district police commander, Doron Turgeman. "We are completing operations at the scene."
Tensions have been high since nine Palestinians - both militants and civilians - were killed during an Israeli military raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Thursday.
This was followed by rocket fire into Israel from Gaza, to which Israel responded with air strikes.
Are you affected by the issues discussed here? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.