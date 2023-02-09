Turkey-Syria earthquake: First aid convoy reaches opposition-held Idlib

File photo showing Syrians receiving aid at a make-shift shelter near the opposition-held town of Jinidayris (9 February 2023)AFP
Those affected by the earthquake in opposition-held Syria have had to rely on local organisations for aid

The first convoy of aid for opposition-held north-western Syria since Monday's devastating earthquake has reportedly crossed into the territory from Turkey.

Officials said six lorries had gone through Idlib's Bab al-Hawa crossing.

Deliveries of life-saving aid to the region were halted for four days due to damage to roads and logistical issues.

Rescue workers there say at least 1,900 people have been killed and that hundreds of families are trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Even before the earthquake struck, 4.1 million residents - most of them women and children - were relying on humanitarian assistance to survive.

