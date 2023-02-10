Jerusalem: Two people killed in car ramming attack
- Published
Two people, including a six-year-old boy, have been killed in a car ramming attack at a bus stop in occupied East Jerusalem, officials say.
The attack happened at Ramot Junction, police said. The driver was "neutralised on the spot" they added.
Five other people were injured, medics said.
It comes amid a particularly bloody period between Israelis and Palestinians, with a mounting toll from Palestinian attacks and Israeli raids.
Pictures from the scene of the incident on the northern outskirts of the city show a blue Mazda car which had crashed into a pole and come to a standstill on the pavement under a bus shelter.
A volunteer medic with an ambulance service told Israel's Army Radio: "Everyone was lying out, thrown about, in very bad condition."