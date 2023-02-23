Gaza-Israel exchange of fire follows deadly West Bank raid
- Published
The Israeli military has carried out air strikes in the Gaza Strip after Palestinian militants in the territory fired rockets at southern Israel.
Six rockets were launched from Gaza at dawn, five of which were intercepted, the military said. Shortly afterwards, Israeli warplanes hit what it identified as two Hamas militant sites.
No-one is reported to have been hurt.
The exchange follows an Israeli raid in Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday which killed 11 Palestinians.
Both Hamas, which controls Gaza, and another militant group, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, had issued threats of retaliation.
Israeli forces entered the busy old city of Nablus for what they said was an operation to arrest three wanted Palestinian militants. However, they were quickly caught up in a gun battle with armed fighters.
Several civilians were among those killed, including three elderly men.
Local hospitals have been struggling to treat dozens of people who were injured, many with bullet wounds.
The US, which has been trying to ease spiralling tensions, has said it is "extremely concerned" by the levels of violence.