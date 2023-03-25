Halt Israel legal reform, urges defence minister
- Published
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt controversial plans for an overhaul of the justice system.
His intervention came as Israelis opposed to the changes held mass rallies across the country for the twelfth week in a row.
Mr Gallant added his voice to warnings the crisis is causing social upheaval and could harm Israel's security.
So far, however, Mr Netanyahu has defied calls to scrap the shake-up.
In a brief televised statement, Mr Gallant described the reform plan as a "clear, immediate and tangible danger to the security of the State".
He said members of the Israeli Defence Forces were angry and disappointed, with an intensity he had never encountered before.
The law is part of the right-wing government's contentious plan to limit the powers of the judiciary, which has led to months of protests.
It includes enabling parliament to overrule decisions made by the Supreme Court - a move that critics say will undermine the independence of the judiciary and could be used for political ends.
But Mr Netanyahu says the reforms are designed to stop the courts overreaching their powers and that they were voted for by the public at the last election.