Shireen Abu Aqla: Al Jazeera reporter's family still hope for justice
The brother of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Aqla says his family is still being denied justice while her killers enjoy "impunity".
The veteran Al Jazeera correspondent was shot dead during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank last May.
Her brother Tony Abu Aqla spoke to the BBC as events take place to mark the first anniversary of her killing.
He says it is "depressing" that a US-led investigation could be hampered by an Israeli refusal to co-operate.
"We still have lots of hope it will be achieved [but] it's not easy. For us, they are the criminals. They are the ones who targeted Shireen," he says.
"And from day one, they've been trying to cover up this killing by releasing several narratives that were old, were fake, trying to elude justice," he adds.
Shireen Abu Aqla's reporting on the conflict and the impact of Israel's military occupation on Palestinians' everyday lives was known to a generation of viewers who grew up watching her. Her death resonated across the Middle East.
The following days saw the biggest crowds in Jerusalem for a Palestinian funeral in decades, and in scenes condemned internationally, Israeli border police beat and kicked coffin-bearers and used stun grenades to push back mourners.
The journalist was shot dead in Jenin refugee camp by Israeli troops stationed around 650ft (200m) from where she and other journalists were preparing to work, according to evidence and eyewitness accounts. She was wearing a helmet and a clearly marked blue "press" vest.
The Israeli military has previously said it is "highly probable" its forces killed her during an operation against armed militants. But it said it was "unintentional" and therefore no further inquiry would take place.
The journalist's family has since pressed US authorities to carry out their own investigation and called for soldiers involved to be held to account.
In November the Israeli government said the US Department of Justice had opened an inquiry, alongside reports the FBI was involved. But Israel's defence ministry said it would not co-operate and would "not allow interference in Israel's internal affairs".
The family has welcomed the US investigation but says the government has not done enough given Ms Abu Aqla was an American citizen.
"We didn't receive the support we were expecting and anticipated to receive from them," said Mr Abu Aqla.
"It's not easy trying to get justice when it's Israel. Unfortunately, they enjoy this impunity and maybe this is the time to end this impunity and the double standards exercised on Israel," he said.
"Every time we see an Israeli soldier, we believe this is the one who killed Shireen," he added.
The Israeli army raid was one of many during a spate of deadly Palestinian attacks targeting Israelis, some involving perpetrators from Jenin.
The anniversary comes in the same week as a reporters' safety watchdog found Israeli forces had killed at least 20 journalists since 2001 in cases showing a pattern of "inadequate responses that evade accountability". Israel rejected its findings.
Among other attempts to investigate the journalist's death is a submission of evidence to the International Criminal Court, backed by the family and her employer Al Jazeera.
Speaking at his sister's graveside in Jerusalem, Mr Abu Aqla said the family had had "amazing" support from people and that it had given them "lots of comfort".
"People would know Shireen more than any politician. She was just a simple reporter. Shireen was in every Palestinian home," he said.
"Hopefully, by achieving justice it will give us at least some relief," he said.